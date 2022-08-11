BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,556 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

