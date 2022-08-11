BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,166 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $22,445,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after purchasing an additional 239,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,527.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE ALK opened at $46.61 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.67.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Alaska Air Group from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.44.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.