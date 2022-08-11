BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BJ. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.20.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.4 %

BJ stock opened at $70.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a one year low of $50.18 and a one year high of $74.09.

Insider Activity

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 77.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Wholesale Club

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BJ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,290,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2,907.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,847 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

