BitMart Token Market Cap Hits $36.37 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (BMX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One BitMart Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. BitMart Token has a market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About BitMart Token

BitMart Token (CRYPTO:BMX) is a coin. It launched on December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 640,881,616 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,945 coins. BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange. BitMart Token’s official website is www.bitmart.com.

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

