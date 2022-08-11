Bitgesell (BGL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.28 Million

Bitgesell (BGL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Bitgesell has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitgesell coin can now be purchased for $0.0794 or 0.00000327 BTC on major exchanges. Bitgesell has a total market cap of $1.28 million and $4,482.00 worth of Bitgesell was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.
Bitgesell Profile
Bitgesell’s total supply is 16,414,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,157,930 coins. Bitgesell’s official website is bitgesell.ca. Bitgesell’s official Twitter account is @Bitgesell.
Bitgesell Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Bitgesell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgesell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.