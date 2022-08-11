BitcoinPoS (BPS) Tops One Day Volume of $32.00

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 25.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 26.3% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $344,069.61 and approximately $32.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,927,993 coins and its circulating supply is 5,716,539 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

