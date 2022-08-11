Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Down 70.5% This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 66.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $10,797.70 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 70.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

