bitCNY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.97 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00038308 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

Buying and Selling bitCNY

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

