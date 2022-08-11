Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGOGet Rating) was down 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.23 and last traded at $2.23. Approximately 161,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,968,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Bionano Genomics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $869.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.12, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionano Genomics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter valued at $3,188,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bionano Genomics in the second quarter valued at $1,663,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 704.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 918,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 804,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bionano Genomics by 213.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 846,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 576,668 shares during the last quarter. 26.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software solutions. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

See Also

