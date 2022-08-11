BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,261.32% and a negative return on equity of 110.86%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $1.54. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.38. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioCardia by 57.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of BioCardia to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

