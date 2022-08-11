BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Earnings Results

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

BioAtla Trading Up 20.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BCAB traded up $1.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.93. 392,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,432. The firm has a market cap of $296.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $43.24.

Get BioAtla alerts:

Insider Activity at BioAtla

In other BioAtla news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 29,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $81,138.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BioAtla news, insider Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short acquired 29,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $81,138.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,530.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 53,234 shares of company stock worth $153,861 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of BioAtla by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 465,569 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioAtla by 1,592.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 258,597 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $852,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 248.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 132,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. 70.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCAB shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioAtla from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

BioAtla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.