Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Declares $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the biotechnology company on Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Bio-Techne has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bio-Techne to earn $9.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Bio-Techne Price Performance

NASDAQ TECH opened at $379.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $357.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.22. Bio-Techne has a 52 week low of $318.07 and a 52 week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.04 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on TECH shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Stephens cut their price target on Bio-Techne from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,393,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.31, for a total transaction of $364,310.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,011.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,104 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $1,862,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 198,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,393,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Techne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.3% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

