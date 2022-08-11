Billington (LON:BILN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $229.36

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.36 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 194.01 ($2.34). Billington shares last traded at GBX 198 ($2.39), with a volume of 7,866 shares traded.

Billington Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £25.22 million and a P/E ratio of 19,500.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Smith sold 2,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.61), for a total value of £4,961.52 ($5,995.07).

About Billington

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; complex steel structures primarily for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions.

Further Reading

