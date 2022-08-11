Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

BGFV stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.34. 390,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,617. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $10.39 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.97%.

In other news, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $43,012.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,950 shares in the company, valued at $205,114. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $65,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth $177,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. It also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

