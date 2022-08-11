Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Beth Moskowitz Sells 773 Shares of Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,086.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $36.94 on Thursday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $127.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.08, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.33 and its 200 day moving average is $39.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 262.32% and a negative net margin of 71.78%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Meat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,043.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 585,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,138,000 after purchasing an additional 534,099 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $24,363,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,375,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,456,000 after purchasing an additional 192,289 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 137.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 256,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,391,000 after purchasing an additional 148,458 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 1,143.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 116,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

