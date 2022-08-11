BERNcash Hits Market Capitalization of $17,186.70 (BERN)

BERNcash (BERN) traded 66.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. BERNcash has a total market cap of $17,186.70 and $62.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded 64.4% lower against the US dollar. One BERNcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.35 or 0.99989006 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00049223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00231886 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00148364 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00264454 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00056360 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004688 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00048243 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERNcash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BERNcash’s official website is berncoin.org.

Buying and Selling BERNcash

According to CryptoCompare, “BERNcash is a peer-to-peer payment system that allows instant payments with low fees. BERN was named after presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. BERN is a free open source project derived from NovaCoin and subsequently Bitcoin, with the goal of providing a long-term energy-efficient x14-based crypto-currency to support progressive politics. Built on the foundation of Bitcoin and NovaCoin, innovations such as proof-of-stakehelp further advance the field of crypto-currency. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

