Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $4.75 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX traded up $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 47,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,594. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.93.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares in the company, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

