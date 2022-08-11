Berger Financial Group Inc Invests $3.83 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 71,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,825,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its position in Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964,222. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

