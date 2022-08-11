Berger Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 157.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,134 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,288,000 after purchasing an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,773. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $55.23 and a 52-week high of $84.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

