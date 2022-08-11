Berger Financial Group Inc Has $2.07 Million Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.12% of CION Investment worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 79,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 23.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 133,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CION Investment by 108.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 201,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

In other CION Investment news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $367,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert A. Breakstone bought 3,000 shares of CION Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 28,360 shares of company stock valued at $301,129 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CION Investment stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.14. CION Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $549.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. CION Investment had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million for the quarter.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

