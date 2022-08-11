Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 25,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Seascape Capital Management lifted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 5,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Allstate stock traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $127.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,555. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.60 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 118.47%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

