Bellway (LON:BWY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) price objective on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bellway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,612.71 ($43.65).

Bellway Stock Performance

Shares of Bellway stock opened at GBX 2,343 ($28.31) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 706.91. Bellway has a 12 month low of GBX 2,028.57 ($24.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,553 ($42.93). The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,266.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,499.77.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

