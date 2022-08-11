Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Up 0.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.11). Approximately 1,003,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 944,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.10).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,025.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.79.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bellevue Healthcare Trust

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

In other news, insider Kate Bolsover bought 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.62 ($11,948.55). In related news, insider Randeep Singh Grewal acquired 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.81) per share, for a total transaction of £10,612.50 ($12,823.22). Also, insider Kate Bolsover acquired 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 161 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £9,888.62 ($11,948.55).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

