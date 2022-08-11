Bellevue Healthcare Trust (LON:BBH) Trading Up 0.2%

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 176.40 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 174.40 ($2.11). Approximately 1,003,149 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 944,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.10).
The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,025.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.79.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a GBX 3.24 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s previous dividend of $3.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 2.01%. Bellevue Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 35.47%.
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.
