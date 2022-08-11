Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $197.24. 1,528,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,253,032. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.37.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.