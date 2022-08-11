Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. DURECT makes up about 1.0% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned about 1.21% of DURECT worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,421 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 113,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,401,051 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 73,647 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DURECT during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its position in DURECT by 20.9% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 3,535,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 610,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT Price Performance

Shares of DRRX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. 2,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,670. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $162.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $1.44.

Insider Activity at DURECT

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Judith J. Robertson acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.39 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 159,461 shares of company stock worth $62,881. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

DURECT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.