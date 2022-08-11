Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SKIN. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.67.

SKIN stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Beauty Health has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 13.57 and a current ratio of 14.25.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 59.08%. The company had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Beauty Health will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

