Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,251 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Global by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 4th quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. 35.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Stock Up 6.2 %

BEEM stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.67. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $39.39. The firm has a market cap of $167.93 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of 0.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beam Global ( NASDAQ:BEEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 66.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Global will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Beam Global from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Beam Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

