Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $331,170.74 and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003873 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00145401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009342 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Beacon

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

