Beacon (BECN) Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $331,170.74 and approximately $1,842.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003873 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00145401 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009342 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000146 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- BitRewards (BIT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Beacon
BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.
Buying and Selling Beacon
Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.