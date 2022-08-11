Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Baylin Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYLTF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.98.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.

