Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) PT Lowered to C$1.10

Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$1.35 to C$1.10 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Baylin Technologies Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BYLTF remained flat at $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.53. Baylin Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.98.
About Baylin Technologies
