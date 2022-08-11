Barings BDC, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Barings BDC has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 28.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Barings BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 97.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Barings BDC alerts:

Barings BDC Stock Performance

NYSE BBDC opened at $10.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Barings BDC has a fifty-two week low of $9.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Barings BDC from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its stake in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 126,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 117,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

(Get Rating)

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barings BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.