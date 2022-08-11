Barclays Cuts Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Price Target to $15.00

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.83% from the stock’s current price.

OLPX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Olaplex from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.62.

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $14.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Olaplex has a 52 week low of $11.73 and a 52 week high of $30.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.83.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Olaplex had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Olaplex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,457,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after acquiring an additional 306,571 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Olaplex by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 321,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

