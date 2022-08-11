Barclays Boosts Wise (LON:WISE) Price Target to GBX 550

Wise (LON:WISE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 510 ($6.16) to GBX 550 ($6.65) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WISE. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of Wise in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wise from GBX 640 ($7.73) to GBX 410 ($4.95) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

WISE opened at GBX 511 ($6.17) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 377.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 441.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. Wise has a 52 week low of GBX 285 ($3.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,176.50 ($14.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.27 billion and a PE ratio of 17,033.33.

In other news, insider Matthew Briers sold 32,242 shares of Wise stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 461 ($5.57), for a total value of £148,635.62 ($179,598.38).

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

