Barclays Boosts AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Price Target to $13.00

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AvidXchange from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AvidXchange from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AvidXchange from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AvidXchange from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of 14.82.

AvidXchange Stock Up 4.5 %

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a PE ratio of -6.10. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 5.86 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 8.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Trading of AvidXchange

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by 0.06. AvidXchange had a negative return on equity of 33.45% and a negative net margin of 56.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,272,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,886,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,336,000 after purchasing an additional 322,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,566,000. HST Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $2,116,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange in the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

