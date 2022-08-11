Barclays Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €12.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price objective on shares of E.On in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group set a €10.25 ($10.46) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($12.24) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday.

FRA EOAN traded down €0.21 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €8.95 ($9.13). 7,119,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. E.On has a 12-month low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a 12-month high of €10.80 ($11.02). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.05.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

