Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $56,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $255.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $236.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

