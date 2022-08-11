Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 180,344 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 345,058 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 180,344 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $51,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 34,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 66,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 32.3% during the first quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 67,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

3M Stock Up 1.0 %

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $149.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The stock has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.