Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 180,219 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,875 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 180,219 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Target were worth $45,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.2% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Up 2.8 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGT. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.15.

Shares of TGT opened at $169.67 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

