Bank of Nova Scotia Raises Stock Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 12,834.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 388,246 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $40,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WIX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter worth about $1,590,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wix.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wix.com by 2,955.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $76.95 on Thursday. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $53.12 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $345.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.33 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 136.41% and a negative net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $120.00 to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.94.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

