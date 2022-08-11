Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New $38.99 Million Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,017,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,989,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.49% of Playtika as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika in the first quarter worth $37,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.73. Playtika Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $30.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 92.35%. The business had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLTK shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.46.

Playtika Profile

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

