Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $36,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $93.03 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.21.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

