Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 1,180,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 3,118.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 1.85% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF worth $34,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at about $462,000.

Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

