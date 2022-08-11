Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,389 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% during the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 87.2% in the first quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 31.6% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 58,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 35.9% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 15.2% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 86,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $281.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.