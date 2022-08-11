Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a payout ratio of 76.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of BLX opened at $14.52 on Thursday. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a 12 month low of $12.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market cap of $526.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 34.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. stock. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned 0.98% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

