Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Rating) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$30.10 and last traded at C$30.52. Approximately 15,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 63,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$30.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$30.00 to C$31.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$34.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$37.00 to C$36.25 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.25.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.73. The firm has a market cap of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -318.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Company Profile

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; slot trenching services; and service repair pits for gas service tie-in, electric cable fault repair, water main and service repair, and telecom splice applications.

