Badger DAO (BADGER) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $31.16 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $64.98 million and approximately $31.16 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00021608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,980.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004170 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003915 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037817 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00131086 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00065523 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

