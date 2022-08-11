B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the July 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,026,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

B2Digital Price Performance

BTDG stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. 3,616,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,324,910. B2Digital has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About B2Digital

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

