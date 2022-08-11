Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.
AXSM stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
