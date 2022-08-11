Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Issues Earnings Results

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock traded down $2.98 on Thursday, reaching $45.38. 39,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,466. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $48.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $732,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

(Get Rating)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.