AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 74.0% from the July 15th total of 186,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 574,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AXAHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AXA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AXA from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXA from €33.00 ($33.67) to €31.00 ($31.63) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of AXAHY traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.01. The stock had a trading volume of 75,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,992. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27. AXA has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $33.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

