Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20-6.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.39 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Avnet in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an underweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.43. The stock had a trading volume of 988,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter worth about $165,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.