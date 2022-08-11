Aventus (AVT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $171,073.00

Aventus (AVT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $9.25 million and $171,073.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus coin can now be bought for about $1.54 or 0.00006387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.
Aventus Profile
Aventus (AVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Aventus Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
